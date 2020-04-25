Imagine quote-tweeting a paragraph of text and embedding it on your blog without losing context... Introducing Quotebacks

Quotebacks is a tool that makes it easy to grab snippets of text from around the web and convert them into embeddable blockquote web components.

To me the long-neglected advantages of blogging are not just about better presentation of information, but about the level of discourse they once engendered and how it compares to Twitter today. Blogging has a higher cost than tweeting, so it filters for more serious (or at least more committed) posting, where quality trumps quantity. Jerry Brito https://sometimesright.com/2020/04/25/blogging-vs-twitter/

Quotebacks are like a quote retweet, but for any piece of content on the web. They work on any webpage, and gracefully fall back to a standard blockquote.

Thus, "Quotebacks" is three things:

A web-native citation standard and quoting UX pattern A tiny library, quoteback.js , that converts HTML <blockquote> tags into elegant interactive webcomponents A browser extension to create quoteback components and store any quotes you save to publish later.



The Quotebacks Chrome Extension

The Quotebacks Chrome extension allows you to highlight any piece of text on the web and turn it into an embeddable quoteback.

Use a keyboard shortcut on any page to save a snippet to your library:

Mac: ⌘+shift+s Windows: ctrl+shift+s

Quotes you clip are saved to your Quoteback library and stored in your local Chrome browser storage in simple JSON format. You can export and import quotes easily.